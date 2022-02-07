U GRO Capital raises ₹138 crore debt 

U GRO Capital has raised its first impact focussed debt investment of ₹138 crore from funds managed and advised by Switzerland-based impact investor responsAbility. “The transaction was structured in two legs — in the first leg, ₹31 crore equivalent USD-denominated ECB was raised which was followed by Rupee denominated NCDs totalling ₹107 crore in the second leg,” the company said in a statement on Monday. The proceeds will serve as funding to the micro, small and medium enterprises segment in India, it further said. “DFIs and impact investors are critical funding partners to help us bridge the MSME credit gap in India and with this transaction, we have been able to affirm impact investors’ confidence in our business model. This transaction opens up a new stream of debt financing for us as we continue to leverage our technology and credit expertise to service MSMEs across the spectrum through our multi-channel distribution model,” said Shachindra Nath, Executive Chairman and Managing Director, U GRO Capital. Rudrashis Roy, Investment Officer – Financial Institutions Debt, responsAbility said India continues to be an important market for funds managed or advised by responsAbility

