‘UBI-Corp Bank IT integration complete’

Union Bank of India (UBI), on Tuesday, said the Information Technology (IT) integration of the erstwhile Corporation Bank with the former has been completed.

“With today’s IT Integration, all branches of erstwhile Corporation Bank (including service branches and specialised branches) have been fully integrated with Union Bank of India,” UBI said in a statement.

This integration comes in the wake of the amalgamation of Corporation Bank and Andhra Bank with UBI with effect from April 1.

UBI said that as per plan, all branches of the erstwhile Andhra Bank will also migrate to Finacle 10 within the current financial year.

“All customers of erstwhile Corporation Bank have been successfully migrated to CBS (core banking solution) of Union Bank of India…thereby enabling them to transact seamlessly across branches and delivery channels of UBI,” the statement said.

The entire migration has been completed without any change in customers’ account numbers, debit cards or net banking credentials, it added.

Rajkiran Rai G, MD and CEO, UBI, said, the integration of all erstwhile Corporation Bank branches, and delivery channels opens huge opportunities for the consolidated UBI’s customers, and enhances the bank’s capability to offer innovative products and services.