UCBs with deposit exposure to scam-hit PMC Bank seek provision reversal

Urban Co-operative Banks (UCBs) with deposits in the erstwhile scam-hit Punjab & Maharashtra Urban Co-operative (PMC) Bank have requested the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to allow them to reverse the provisions they made towards these deposits.

This plea comes as these deposits, which turned into non-performing investments after PMC Bank got into trouble in 2019 due its high exposure to real estate company HDIL, could be deemed as performing investments, going by the scheme of amalgamation of PMC Bank with Unity SFB.

UCBs have 20 per cent provision on their deposit exposure to the erstwhile PMC Bank. The scheme of amalgamation envisages conversion of 80 per cent of the institutional deposits, including that of UCBs, with the erstwhile PMC Bank into perpetual non-cumulative preference shares (PNCPS) of Unity SFB, carrying one per cent interest.

The balance 20 per cent of these deposits will be converted into equity warrants of Unity SFB.

Vinayak Y Tarale, Expert Director, Maharashtra State Co-operative Banks’ Association, observed that the deposits of UCBs with the erstwhile PMC Bank, which have been classified as non-performing investments, will turn performing once they get converted into PNCPS and equity warrants of Unity SFB.

In this regard, Tarale emphasised that UCBs will have investment exposure to Unity SFB and not erstwhile PMC Bank.

Hence, the Reserve Bank should allow reversal of provisions made towards the deposits. This will also help boost the bottomline of UCBs.

As at March-end 2021, PMC Bank had deposits aggregating ₹10,535 crore. Of this, about 70 per cent are retail deposits and the rest are institutional deposits, including other urban co-operative banks (216) and co-operative societies (1,750).

Unity SFB has told institutional depositors, including UCBs, that upon allotment of securities (PNCPS and equity warrants), their claims against the Bank in respect of their deposits in PMC Bank shall be settled in full.

No further amount(s) shall be payable by Unity Bank to such institutional depositors other than pursuant to the terms and conditions of the PNCPS and the equity warrants.