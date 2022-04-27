udaanCapital says in partnership with Northern Arc enabled credit to 50,000 small retailers

Fintech arm of B2B unicorn, udaanCapital and its lending partner Northern Arc Capital Limited have facilitated credit disbursal for over 50,000 kiranas and small retailers.

udaanCapital enables retailers to make purchases from an array of suppliers on the udaan platform with the help of credit lines provided by its lender partners. Thereby, udaanCapital also catalyses kirana commerce on the udaan platform. Today, more than a third of sales on udaan is said to be powered by udaanCapital.

udaanCapital currently facilitates disbursal of over ₹8,000 crore of credit per annum to over 1.5 lakh kiranas/small businesses. . The credit limits offered range from ₹10,000 to ₹25 lakhs and the credit tenures offered are short term.

Commenting on the announcement, Chaitanya Adapa, Head – udaanCapital said, “Our mission has been to empower and drive Kirana eCommerce by providing formal credit to the small retailers of our country. We have always believed that the right solution to closing the working capital gap in small retailers lies in taking a trade-centric view to risk management - and just as importantly helping our lender partners take a similar view. In Northern Arc we found a like-minded partner, who shared our vision and came onboard at a very early stage. I am very happy to see our partnership hit this milestone of putting productive capital in the hands of 50,000 small businesses.”

Northern Arc is a financial services platform that provides credit to MSMEs, households, financial institutions and emerging businesses. Over the past year, it has disbursed over 5 million loans across business loans, personal loans and BNPL facilities. Northern Arc said it has cumulatively raised over ₹1 trillion in funds for its clients since 2009.

Through the AltiFi platform, Northern Arc offers fixed-income investments for individual retail investors. Along with its asset management subsidiary that manages seven AIFs (Alternative Investment Funds), the company manages a total AUM of over ₹9,000 crore. It is backed by marquee equity investors like Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, LeapFrog, IIFL, Accion, Augusta Investments (known as Affirma Capital), Dvara Trust and Eight Roads.

Speaking about this partnership, Ashish Mehrotra, MD and CEO, Northern Arc Capital said, “At Northern Arc, we aim to be pioneers in finding innovative solutions to enable finance for MSMEs and the next billion households. We do this directly and through exciting partners like udaan. Nimbus, our digital platform helps us integrate seamlessly with partners, ensuring instantaneous disbursements and best in-class experience for borrowers. We are delighted to have joined forces with udaanCapital since their early days and meeting the credit needs of over 50,000 kirana stores across the country.”