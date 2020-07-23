Uday Kotak: Financial sector headed for more consolidation

Veteran banker Uday Kotak, on Thursday, said the financial sector will be heading for more consolidation and also pitched for a uniform framework for banks irrespective of control and ownership.

“I think the financial sector is heading for greater consolidation given the asset risk… and capital will become critical,” he said in a discussion with G Padmanabhan, Non-Executive Chairman, Bank of India, at the Global Fintech Fest.

Kotak, who is Managing Director and CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank, also stressed that policy supervision, regulation, and governance have to be ownership neutral and be the same for both public sector and private banks.

“My first principle is that policies, supervision and regulation and governance have to be ownership neutral,” he said.

He further said that in case there are any challenges on how the government and the regulator are thinking in the Covid-19 era, they can find a way of working together and come up with a financial sector framework that applies to all banks. Noting that the core of banking is the protection of depositors’ money, he said that if based on a proper governance framework, boards, shareholders and managements protect the interest of equity owners; they would first be protecting the interest of depositors.

“The need is to align the interests of the board, management and shareholders into a strong financial sector,” he said.

Investments

Meanwhile, talking about fintech players, he said he will look at investment opportunities in the sector.

He said that banks and fintechs will continue to compete and collaborate in various areas.

However, the big differentiator will be risk and risk management. “Risk management will remain with banks,” he stressed.