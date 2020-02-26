Uday Kotak is India’s richest self-made banker: Hurun Global Rich List

Realme X50 Pro: Make way for a specs beast
Very little is missing in this reasonably priced feature-packed premium smartphone
A stellar run of the Kotak Mahindra shares owned by him has propelled Uday Kotak (60) to a networth of ₹1,04,300 crore and into the Hurun list of top 100, making him the richest self-made banker in the world.
This is one of the interesting facts revealed in the Hurun Global Rich List 2020/Hurun India Rich List 2020 made available to BusinessLine.
Jay Chaudhry of the San Jose-based software and services player Zscaler, with a wealth of ₹25,000 crore, is the richest new entrant in this year's list, followed by the Melbourne-based Vivek Chaand Sehgal of Motherson Sumi Systems (₹15,200 crore).
Mumbai continued to be the capital of India's super-rich, with 50 individuals from the Hurun India Global List 2020, followed by New Delhi (30) and Bengaluru (17). Maharashtra is home to the highest number of billionaires in the list.
Mukesh Ambani is the richest Asian, with a networth of $67 billion, and the only Asian in the global top-10. Over the past five years, Ambani has added ₹7 crore to his wealth every hour. Adani Enterprises tycoon Gautam Adani is on a value creation spree, with a net worth of ₹1,20,700 crore, which comfortably lands him in the top 100.
At least 138 billionaires reside within India, with 34 additions and 10 dropouts, taking the country to the third spot on the global list for the highest number of additions. The number rises to 170 if Indian-origin billionaires elsewhere are tallied in.
The youngest Indian in the list is Ritesh Agarwal of Oravel Stays (OYO), aged 24, and worth $1.1 billion (₹7,870 crore). Jay Chaudhry (61) (global rank: 762) of Zscaler is the wealthiest new face, at 33rd position, with a networth of ₹25,000 crore ($3.5 billion).
