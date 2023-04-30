The proposed appointment of Kotak Mahindra Bank’s MD and CEO Uday Kotak as non-executive director on the bank’s board after the end of his term, is lawful and in the interest of stakeholders, the bank said.

“What we did is something that we clearly believe is in accordance with law and regulations. We do believe it is in the best interest of all stakeholders,” CFO Jaimin Bhatt said in the post earnings meet.

The private sector lender has so far received no communication on the announcement from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Bhatt said.

Kotak is set to retire as MD and CEO of the bank at the end of December 2023.

Earlier this month, shareholders of the bank had voted in favour of the appointment of Kotak as non-executive, non-independent director on the board. However, questions arose on the legitimacy of the appointment and whether it possibly goes against the intent of regulations.

RBI regulations

As per RBI’s April 2021 regulations, MD and CEO or Whole-Time Director of a private sector bank is eligible for re-appointment as MD and CEO or Whole-Time Director at the same bank, subject to a minimum gap of three years.

During this three-year cooling period, the individual cannot be appointed or associated with the bank or its group entities in any capacity, either directly or indirectly.

However, the norms do not say anything about non-executive positions held by former MD and CEOs.

Asked about what could change in the culture of the bank after his exit, Uday Kotak said that it is necessary for the culture to evolve and some things to change with the times.

“When I see long-term institution building, some things should never change whereas others should evolve,” he said adding that what should not change is the deep belief of a family concept of the bank. “Kotak is like a family and that should not change,” he added.