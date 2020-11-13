UGRO Capital nets ₹17.2 cr profit in Q2

UGRO Capital reported a net profit of ₹17.17 crore for the second quarter of the fiscal as against a net loss of ₹5.89 crore for the same period a year ago.

Its total income increased by over 60 per cent to ₹34.8 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2020 from ₹21.7 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company’s net worth stands at ₹944 crore as on September 30, 2020.

Its total provision amounted to ₹11.8 crore, of which ₹3.8 crore is Covid-19 specific.

“The company has raised ₹920 crore of capital from a diversified set of private equity funds like institutional investors and well-known family offices,” it said in a statement on Friday.