Ujjivan SFB IPO to open on December 2

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd (USFB), Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd’s banking arm, will launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) to raise Rs 750 crore on December 2. The IPO, with a price band of Rs 36-37 per share, will close on December 4.

In a pre-IPO round earlier this month, the company had raised Rs 250 crore, USFB said in a statement.

USFB has appointed Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd, IIFL Securities Ltd and JM Financial Ltd as the book running lead managers to the issue.

Following the IPO, the company intends to list its shares on both NSE and BSE, it added.

