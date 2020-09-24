Ujjivan SFB launches small commercial vehicle finance

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank on Thursday announced the launch of small commercial vehicle finance.

“As part of the Raftaar loans product mix, customised offerings will be available across southern and eastern regions: Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal; and over time, based on demand, (we will) extend (the same) to other branches and locations,” it said in a statement.

The product mix for Raftaar loans also includes two-wheeler and E-3-wheeler (E-3W) loans, it further said.

The bank has associated with major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) like Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, and Ashok Leyland, among others.