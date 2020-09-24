Money & Banking

Ujjivan SFB launches small commercial vehicle finance

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 24, 2020 Published on September 24, 2020

Product mix for Raftaar loans to include two-wheeler, E-3-wheeler (E-3W) loans

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank on Thursday announced the launch of small commercial vehicle finance.

“As part of the Raftaar loans product mix, customised offerings will be available across southern and eastern regions: Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal; and over time, based on demand, (we will) extend (the same) to other branches and locations,” it said in a statement.

The product mix for Raftaar loans also includes two-wheeler and E-3-wheeler (E-3W) loans, it further said.

The bank has associated with major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) like Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, and Ashok Leyland, among others.

