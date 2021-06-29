Ujjivan SFB partners with LoanTap

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has partnered with digital lender LoanTap to provide personal loans to salaried professionals.

“This is part of Ujjivan SFB’s API banking initiative, through which over 150 APIs are available offering fast and secure tie-ups for digital lending and digital liabilities, payments to fintechs,” it said in a statement on Tuesday.

This collaboration aims to extend the bank’s services to its customers via LoanTap’s fast and convenient platform, it further said.