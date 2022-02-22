hamburger

Money & Banking

Ujjivan SFB ties up with Hero MotoCorp for two-wheeler financing

BL Mumbai Bureau | Mumbai, February 22 | Updated on: Feb 22, 2022

Ujjivan will fund up to 100 per cent of on-road price of vehicle, depending on customer’s credit profile

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has tied up with Hero MotoCorp to finance two-wheeler purchase.

“Ujjivan SFB will be funding up to 100 per cent of the on-road price of the vehicle (LTV), depending on the customer’s credit profile,” the two companies said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that customers will benefit from the 6,000 Hero touchpoints across the country.

“We have a strong presence in urban, semi-urban and rural geographies, thereby offering deeper penetration for Hero MotoCorp. Our digital proposition will enable the under-served mass market segment to avail of two-wheeler loans of their choice in a seamless manner,” said Carol Furtado, Chief Business Officer, Ujjivan SFB.

Ashutosh Varma, Head–National Sales, MotoCorp, said, “Our tie-up with Ujjivan SFB, the first in the small finance bank segment, will further expand our reach to new customers in different segments.”

Published on February 22, 2022
small finance bank

