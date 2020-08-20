Umbrella entity for retail payments could see robust response

More turbulence ahead for domestic airlines
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
The proposed pan-India umbrella entity for retail payments on the lines of the National Payments Corporation of India could see robust response with the payments industry seeing it as a positive development.
According to industry estimates, close to a dozen players could put in applications to the Reserve Bank of India for setting up such entities, although it is still early days to formulate a full strategy.
The RBI had, on August 18, released the framework for the umbrella entity for retail payments and invited applications by February 26, 2021.
The framework aims to help entities set-up, manage and operate new payment systems in the retail space through means such as ATMs, White Label PoS; Aadhaar-based payments and remittance services; newer payment methods, standards and technologies; and also operate clearing and settlement systems for participating banks and non-banks.
Players in the payments industry point out that it comes at a time when digital payments are seeing strong traction due to the focus on contactless payments.
“The framework for the retail umbrella entity is a very positive move, and looks very favourable to support the industry. There are only a few minor tweaks from the draft norms. It is a perfect opportunity for any payments player to participate,” said Naveen Surya, Chairman, Fintech Convergence Council.
“I am seriously considering this opportunity and to make positive impact like I did with formation of ItzCash and Payment Council of India,” he further told BusinessLine.
Mobikwik said it is also evaluating the guidelines. “It is an interesting opportunity, especially given the size and scale of our consumer and merchant business, along with the fact that MobiKwik is one of the few payment system operators that is Indian-owned and controlled,” said Upasana Taku, co-founder and COO, Mobikwik.
“Opening up the payments system to private participants will democratise payments and increase the velocity, competition and innovation in digital payments. It will reduce systemic risk with lower reliance on NPCI and card networks. Players will be able to better address the needs of industries and build more vertical solutions. Decoupling of payments from a bank led model, as was the case in UPI and mobile wallets to a certain extent, will further encourage participation,” she further said.
Sandeep Jhunjhunwala, Partner, Nangia Andersen, pointed out that retail payment business has been a fast-developing sector and it will be interesting to witness the creation of a new framework that could be the backbone of digital businesses in the future.
Noting that NPCI has done a lot of path breaking innovations in the sector, Anand Kumar Bajaj, Founder MD and CEO of PayNearby, said: “It opens up opportunities for fresh thinking with co-creation as a theme with other three pillars of finance – insurance, lending and investments. Such wide gaps would need collaboration at very high level, and another organisation of NPCI stature can help speed up the possibilities.”
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
Flightplan introduces a new column shedding light on complexities that shape the civil aviation landscape in ...
Big and beautiful, it’s the pen-enabled computer in your pocket. But it’s expensive, and the ergonomics have ...
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
The depositor can redeem the principal (gold deposit) either in cash — amount equivalent to the value of gold ...
Large-cap, index funds and aggressive hybrid are relatively safer categories among equity funds
Until the overall demand in the economy improves, the ad revenue is expected to remain muted
The charter tries to emphasise that the tax department trusts the taxpayers
Oliver Craske’s biography yields a picture of the epoch-making musician that goes beyond the cardboard clichés
Pandit Jasraj’s divine fervour echoes in the hearts of followers the world over
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...