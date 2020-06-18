Money & Banking

Under new RBI norms, some firms may cease to HFCs

K Ram Kumar/Surabhi Mumbai | Updated on June 18, 2020 Published on June 18, 2020

Piramal Capital, Reliance Home Finance and DHFL are some of the firms that may face ‘reclassification’

The proposal to stipulate minimum exposure criteria to housing finance for recognition as a housing finance company (HFC) could have ramifications for companies such as Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Ltd, Reliance Home Finance Ltd, and Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.

As per changes proposed by the Reserve Bank of India to the HFC regulatory framework, only those entities with at least 50 per cent exposure in ‘qualifying assets’ (housing finance) will be treated as HFCs. Of this, at least 75 per cent should be towards individual housing loans.

As at March-end 2020, the share of housing finance loans in overall loans for Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Ltd stood at 11 per cent.

Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL), which is under severe financial stress, during FY20, said the that its proportion of non-housing loans is higher than housing loans.

As per RHFL’s annual report, there is a material shift in primary business of the company from housing finance to non-housing finance which comprise more than 50 per cent of total loan portfolio, raising concern about the company continuing as a HFC.

Lenders have entered into an inter-creditor agreement (ICA) for resolution of RHFL’s debt.

Scam-hit Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd’s home loan portfolio would now be around 40 per cent of its overall portfolio. The company is undergoing corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP).

Going by the proposed RBI criteria for HFCs, the three aforementioned companies will have to re-balance their loan portfolio to continue to have the HFC tag and avail themselves of re-finance from the National Housing Bank.

According to the central bank, HFCs which do not fulfil the above criteria will be treated as NBFC- Investment and Credit Companies (NBFC-ICCs) and will be required to approach RBI for conversion of their Certificate of Registration from HFCs to NBFC-ICC.

Entities interested in buying DHFL under CIRP and lenders resolving RHFL’s debt under ICA will have to weigh the possibility of the proposed criteria becoming a reality.

ICICI Securities, in a report, said most of the listed HFCs pass the muster with respect to 50 per cent qualifying asset requirement and 75 per cent of that being individual loans.

“These proposed guidelines are not disruptive to the way listed HFCs are currently operating but it does seek to streamline regulations in a defined manner and reduce the regulatory arbitrage which HFCs have traditionally had over their NBFC counterparts,” said ICICI Securities research analysts Kunal Shah, Abhijit Tibrewal, Renish Bhuva and Sandeep Joshi.

Published on June 18, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Crypto-assets: Ripple wants policymakers to hold consultations with industry