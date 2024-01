Union Bank of India has appointed Kanika Pasricha as Chief Economic Adviser.

The appointment is for three years on contractual basis, extendable by a year at a time for a maximum of five years upon satisfactory performance, as per the bank’s regulatory filing.

Earlier, Pasricha worked as an economist (director)–global research at Standard Chartered Bank. She also worked as an economist (chief manager) with ICICI Bank Ltd.

