Union Bank of India launched “Union Premier” branches on Saturday for high-value customers in rural and semi-urban (RUSU) markets.

Designed to provide personalized banking services, these branches will offer a wide range of products and services under one roof for high-value customers in RUSU markets, per the public sector bank’s statement.

A. Manimekhalai, Managing Director and CEO of Union Bank of India said, “We are dedicated to ensuring that all our RUSU clients receive the best services and enjoy a banking experience that is both world-class and efficient.”

Each Union Premier customer will have access to a personal Relationship Manager to address all their banking needs, the Bank said.

These exclusive branches are equipped with the latest digital technologies, ensuring seamless and efficient banking.

“Customers will enjoy quick services with minimal turn-around-time, making their banking experience swift and hassle-free...Premier branches will offer a serene and luxurious banking experience keeping in mind customer needs and preferences,” the bank said .