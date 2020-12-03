Money & Banking

Union Bank of India plans to raise up to ₹6,800 crore

Our Bureau. Mumbai | Updated on December 03, 2020 Published on December 03, 2020

Union Bank of India (UBI), on Thursday, said plans to raise equity capital of up to ₹6,800 crore, including premium, if any, in FY21.

As per the public sector bank’s regulatory filing, the capital-raise will be via various modes such as Follow-on Public Offer, Rights Issue, Private Placement, including Qualified Institutions Placement, and/or Preferential Allotment to the Government of lndia and/or other institutions.

The bank said an Extraordinary General Meeting will be held on December 30to obtain shareholders’ approval for raising of equity capital.

As at September-end 2020, the government owned 89.07 per cent stake in the bank.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 03, 2020
public sector banks
Union Bank of India
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.