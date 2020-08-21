Union Bank of India posts Q1 net profit of ₹333 crore

StepSetGo: Healthy is wealthy
Winner of AtmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, the fitness app makes exercise a ‘rewarding’ experience
In its first quarterly results after the amalgamation of Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank with it, Union Bank of India (UBI) reported a standalone net profit of ₹333 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
The public sector bank had reported a net profit of ₹381 crore in the year-ago period.
The bank, in its analyst presentation, said Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank amalgamated into it with effect from April 1. Accordingly, financials as on June 2019 and March 2020 are for the amalgamated entity, it added.
Rajkiran Rai G, MD and CEO, said there has been a substantial improvement in net interest income (NII).
NII (difference between interest earned and interest expended) was up 17 per cent at ₹6,403 crore (₹5,468 crore in the year-ago period).
Other income (comprising core non-interest income, treasury income and recovery in written-off accounts), however, was down 23 per cent at ₹1,462 crore (₹1,897 crore).
Operating profit nudged up 3 per cent at ₹4,034 crore (₹3,918 crore).
Slippages were lower at ₹1,750 crore (₹4,303 crore in the preceding quarter).
Reduction in non-performing assets (NPAs) was sharply down at ₹1,753 crore (₹7,542 crore: preceding quarter) as the pandemic threw recovery operations out of gear.
Rai said 28 per cent of the bank’s term loans by value are under Covid-19 related moratorium as of June-end 2020.
The bank’s board has given approval for one-time restructuring of personal and MSME loans, and instructions will soon be given to the branches on the standard operating procedure to be followed, he added.
The Union Bank chief underscored that the amalgamation will result in cost savings of ₹3,600 crore over three years.
Rai said UBI will disinvest its 30 per cent stake in IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company by December 2020. This sale is expected to fetch about ₹900 crore to ₹1,000 crore.
Originally, erstwhile Andhra Bank was owning 30 per cent stake in IndiaFirst Life. UBI currently has 25.10 per cent stake in Star Union Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company.
Rai said UBI has board approval for raising ₹10,300 crore, comprising ₹6,800 crore equity and the balance in the form of additional tier-I capital.
Winner of AtmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, the fitness app makes exercise a ‘rewarding’ experience
Coinciding with the opening of bookings for the new Sonet, Kia Motors India has also confirmed that the Indian ...
The compact family sedan buyer gets more choice and new features in the Verna
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
The depositor can redeem the principal (gold deposit) either in cash — amount equivalent to the value of gold ...
Barring SBI and Indian Bank, others stuck to the old tax regime to avoid sharp write-downs in their deferred ...
Large-cap, index funds and aggressive hybrid are relatively safer categories among equity funds
The expansion of investment options over the decades has enriched investors, even if savings in financial ...
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...