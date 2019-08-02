Money & Banking

Union Bank profit up 73%

Helped by decline in loan loss provisions and operating expenses, Union Bank of India reported a 73 per cent jump in net profit in the first quarter, even as it continued to face headwinds from fresh slippages.

The public sector bank reported a net profit of ₹225 crore in the quarter ended June 30, against ₹130 crore in the year-ago period.

Net interest income declined 4 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,519 crore. Non-interest income, comprising fee income, profit/loss on sale of investments, foreign exchange income and miscellaneous income, was down 18 per cent y-o-y at ₹990 crore.

Fresh slippages in the reporting quarter amounted to ₹3,090 crore (₹3,275 crore in the preceding quarter). The gross non-performing assets stood at ₹48,812 crore, against ₹48,729 crore in the previous quarter.

In percentage terms, GNPAs as at June-end 2019, increased to 15.18 per cent of gross advances vis-a-vis 14.98 per cent in the preceding quarter. Net NPAs rose to 7.23 per cent of net advances against 6.85 per cent in the preceding quarter.

Total deposits increased 6 per cent y-o-y to ₹4,30,014 crore.

