Money & Banking

Union Bank of India Q2 profit surges 195%

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 02, 2021

Lender sees healthy growth in non-interest income

Union Bank of India’s second quarter standalone net profit soared 195 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹1,526 crore against ₹517 crore, supported by healthy growth in non-interest income.

During the reporting quarter, the bank recovered ₹1,650 crore from the resolution of the DHFL account.

The public sector bank made 65 per cent provision towards its ₹2,558 crore exposure to the SREI group.

Net interest income was up 8.52 per cent y-o-y to ₹6,829 crore (₹6,293 crore in the year-ago period).

Non-interest income, comprising core fee-based income, treasury income and recovery in written-off accounts, jumped about 65 per cent y-o-y to ₹3,978 crore (₹2,406 crore).

Credit growth

Rajkiran Rai G, MD & CEO, emphasised that the bank will end FY22 with a credit growth of 6-8 per cent as demand is expected to pick up in the second half of the year.

The bank has about ₹50,000 crore of corporate loan sanctions and unutilised limits, he said.

Domestic advances declined about 2 per cent y-o-y to ₹6,19,137 crore. Overseas advances were down about 18 per cent y-o-y to ₹15,446 crore.

Rai said the bank has upped the NPA recovery target to ₹16,000 crore from ₹13,000 crore as recoveries in the first half of FY22 had already crossed ₹10,000 crore.

GNPA position improved to 12.64 per cent of gross advances as of September-end 2021 against 13.60 per cent in the preceding quarter.

Net NPAs position, too, improved a shade to 4.61 per cent of net advances vis-a-vis 4.69 per cent in the preceding quarter.

Published on November 02, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like