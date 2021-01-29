Money & Banking

Union Bank of India Q3 net up 41% QoQ at ₹727 crore

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 29, 2021 Published on January 29, 2021

Non-performing asset loan provisions were down 18 per cent QoQ at ₹3,036 crore.

Union Bank of India (UBI) reported a 41 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) jump in standalone net profit at ₹727 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2020 against ₹517 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The public sector bank said its results for the current quarter/nine-month are not comparable with the corresponding year-ago period as the amalgamation of Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank with UBI was effective from April 1, 2020.

The third quarter’s bottom line was supported by a ₹672 crore write-back in tax expenses and 31 per cent QoQ increase in other income.

Net interest income (the difference between interest earned and interest expended) was up 5 per cent QoQ at ₹6,590 crore (₹6,293 crore in the preceding quarter).

Other income, comprising total fee income, dividend income, trading gains, recovery from technically written-off accounts, was at ₹3,016crore (₹2,308 crore).

Non-performing asset loan provisions were down 18 per cent QoQ at ₹3,036 crore (₹3,721 crore).

GNPAs declined to 13.49 per cent of gross advances as at December-end 2020 against 14.71 per cent at September-end 2020.

Net NPAs declined to 3.27 per cent of net advances as at December-end 2020 against 4.13 per cent at September-end 2020.

With proforma slippages (adjusted for the Supreme Court’s interim order), Gross and Net NPA ratio would have been 15.28 per cent and 5.02 per cent, respectively.

