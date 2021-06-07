Union Bank reports 83% QoQ jump in net profit

Union Bank of India (UBI) reported an 83 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) jump in standalone net profit at Rs 1,330 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, against Rs 727 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2020.

A write-back in standard assets provisions and other income supported the bottomline.

Since the bank’s financial results for Q4FY21 are for the post-amalgamation (Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank merged with the bank with effect from April 1, 2020) period, they are not comparable with results for the year-ago period (Q4FY20), which are of the pre-amalgamation period.

In the year ago period, the bank had reported a net loss of 2,503 crore.

The bank’s net interest income (difference between interest earned and interest expended) was down 18 per cent QoQ to Rs 5,403 crore (Rs 6,589 crore in Q3FY21).

Other income, including income from non-fund based activities such as commission, exchange, brokerage, fees, forex income, profit/ loss on sale of investments, and recovery from written-off accounts, jumped 51 per cent QoQ to Rs 4,551 crore (Rs 3,016 crore).

While non-performing asset provisions were higher at Rs 4,712 crore (Rs 3,036 crore in Q3FY21), there was a write-back in standard assets provision of Rs 1,443 crore (against a provision of 2,227 crore).

Gross NPAs increased to 13.74 per cent of gross advances as at March-end 2021, against 13.49 per cent as at December-end 2020.

Net NPAs rose to 4.62 per cent of net advances as at March-end 2021, against 3.27 per cent as at December-end 2020.

Total deposits increased by 4.69 per cent QoQ to Rs 9,23,805 crore. Total advances nudged up 1.39 per cent QoQ to Rs 5,90,983 crore.