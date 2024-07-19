Union Bank of India (UBI) reported a 14 per cent year-on-year/yoy increase in the first quarter net profit at ₹3,679 crore, helped by moderate growth in net interest income and non-interest income, decline in NPA provisions and tax expenses, and write-back in provisions for non-performing investments.
The Mumbai-headquartered public sector bank had reported a net profit of ₹3,236 crore in the year ago quarter
Net interest income (difference between interest earned and interest expended) was up about 6 per cent y-o-y at ₹9,412 crore (₹8,840 crore in the year-ago quarter).
Non-interest income, comprising income (including commission) from non-fund based banking activities, fees, earning from foreign exchange, profit/loss on sale of assets, profit/loss (including revaluation) from investments, recovery from accounts written off, etc, rose about 16 per cent to ₹4,509 crore (₹3,903 crore).
Net interest margin declined to 3.05 per cent in the reporting quarter from 3.13 per cent in the year ago quarter.
While provisions for non-performing assets (NPAs) declined about 17 per cent y-o-y to ₹1,651 crore (₹1,984 crore), provisions for standard assets spared to ₹1,296 crore (₹56 crore).
The Bank received a higher write-back in provision on non-performing investments of ₹300 crore (₹107 crore). Tax expenses declined to ₹1,351 crore (₹1,938 crore).
The gross non-performing assets (NPA) to gross advances position improved to 4.54 per cent as at June-end 2024, against 4.76 per cent as at March-end 2024.
The net NPA to net advances position improved to 0.90 per cent against 1.03 per cent.
Total deposits increased by 8.52 per cent yoy to stand at ₹12,24,191 crore as on June-end 2024. Within this, domestic deposits were up 7.48 per cent at ₹11,96,168 crore.
Low cost current account, savings account (CASA) deposits declined to 33.40 per cent of domestic deposits as at June-end 2024 against 34.60 per cent as at June-end 2023.
Gross Advances rose by 11.46 per cent yoy to stand at ₹9,12,214 crore. Within this, domestic and overseas advances rose 10.76 per cent (to ₹8,78,797 crore) and 33.62 per cent (to ₹33,417 crore), respectively.
The Bank has projected advances and deposits to grow 11 – 13 per cent and 9 - 11 per cent, respectively in FY25. It expects NIM to be in the 2.8 - 3.0 per cent range.
UBI expects GNPAs to go down below 4 per cent. It is eyeing recoveries of ₹16,000 crore and cap slippages at ₹11,500 crore in FY25.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.