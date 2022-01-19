United Forum of Bank Unions-Kerala urges for reduced working hours

United Forum of Bank Unions- Kerala has requested the State Level Bankers Committee to implement reduced working hours in banks or working on alternate days, considering the rampant spread of Covid.

“We are highly apprehensive of the situation and the condition warrants more safety precautions and actions on the part of the banks and employees to combat the situation. We request SLBC view the entire aspects in its entirety and take necessary steps”, C.D.Josson, convenor, UFBU said.

Proposals

According to the union, banking should be restricted to five days in a week to break the chain. This would cut the exposure of bank employees and the customers to a great extent without impairing services. He also urged to instruct all the banks to deploy minimum possible staff/officers at branches/offices. Measures like working with 1/3rd or 1/2 of staff strength, Work from Home should be implemented for next 1-2 months. Staff or officers can be called on rotation so that exposure is reduced.

Instead of opening all branches at multi-centres, the numbers should be restricted in such a manner that banking facilities can be extended a few select branches obviating the necessity to open all and expose bank employees and customers to the risk of infection.

The TPR is hovering around 30 per cent and nearly 30 to 40 per cent of the staff are affected by Covid already, leaving branches to work with very minimal staff. The suggestions of the Union, if implemented, will be a strong shield of safety to banks’ workforce and customers and will ensure availability of required banking facilities in consonance with business continuity plans of banks and help in sustained economic activities in the State.