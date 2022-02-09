Unity SFB offers 7% interest rate to PMC Bank depositors

Depositors of PMC Bank will be receiving up to ₹5 lakh by March-end 2022

Newly-formed Unity Small Finance Bank has dangled a carrot in front of retail depositors of the erstwhile scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank, urging them to park with it the claim funds they will be receiving and earn “a healthy 7 per cent interest rate.”

Depositors of PMC Bank will be receiving up to ₹5 lakh (including interest accrued up to March-end 2021) by March-end 2022 into their savings bank accounts with Unity SFB.

Balances over ₹5 lakh will be received by the depositors in phases running up to January 2032. This is as per the government approved scheme of amalgamation of PMC Bank with Unity SFB.

Chander Purwani, President, PMC Depositors Forum, said, “Once bitten, twice shy. We have already burnt our fingers in PMC Bank. We have suffered for 28 months as deposit withdrawal was capped at ₹1 lakh per depositor under the Reserve Bank of India’s directions to PMC Bank.

“I think, keeping money with a public sector bank, even if it offers relatively lower interest rate, is a safer bet than getting attracted by higher interest rate offered by the other category of banks.”

In an open letter to PMC Bank’s retail depositors, Unity SFB said: “We understand your concerns and hope this resolution (via amalgamation) will help reduce the challenges faced by you. We remain committed to making the process of settling your deposits hassle-free.

“We will be transferring your account(s) from PMC to Unity Bank along with your entire balance...Once again, we want to assure you that we remain committed to providing your funds in a convenient manner.”

To alleviate the hardship faced by depositors of erstwhile PMC Bank, Purswani suggested that Unity SFB should put together a loan scheme for depositors having more than ₹5 lakh balance.

He said the scheme should enable depositors to take loans against their fixed deposits (FDs) at a mark up of one per cent over Unity SFB’s prevailing savings bank deposit rate. This will also help Unity SFB to grow its loan against FD portfolio.

RBI had accorded “in-principle” approval to Centrum Financial Services Ltd (CFSL) on June 18, 2021, to set up a SFB. This approval was in specific pursuance to CFSL’s February 2021 offer in response to PMC Bank’s November 2020 expression of interest (EoI) notification relating to its reconstruction.

Unity SFB has been jointly promoted by CFSL, the small business lending arm of the Centrum Group, and fintech company Resilient Innovations Pvt Ltd (BharatPe).

All the branches of PMC Bank started functioning as branches of Unity SFB with effect from January 25, 2022.