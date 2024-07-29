Unity Small Finance Bank opened five new branches in Hyderabad, located in Dilsukhnagar, S.R. Nagar, Moula Ali, Suchitra Crossroad, and Kukatpally.

“Expanding our presence in Hyderabad is a strategic move for Unity Bank, given the city’s significance as a thriving tech and business hub,’‘ Inderjit Camotra, MD & CEO, Unity Bank told newspersons here on Monday.

“Hyderabad has a significant MSME and HNI population, and Unity Bank aims to tap into this dynamic landscape, offering tailored financial solutions to entrepreneurs and residents,’‘ Camotra said.

Unity Bank is a scheduled commercial bank, promoted by Centrum Financial Services Ltd. It has deposits base of over ₹7,500 crore, a loan book of over ₹8,500 crore, and a network of approximately 400 banking outlets across 20 states.

