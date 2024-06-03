Universal Sompo has launched a new theme, “Insure today for a safe tomorrow,” to raise awareness about the importance of insurance in safeguarding against unforeseen risks.

Universal Sompo offers a wide range of insurance products, including motor, health, personal accident, fire, and burglary insurance. It is dedicated to ensuring comprehensive protection for individuals, assets, and businesses alike.

As part of an initiative called ‘Insurance for All by 2047,’ Universal Sompo collaborated with Maruti Suzuki Insurance Broking to spread insurance awareness in Andhra Pradesh.

Under the theme ‘Insure today for a safe tomorrow,’ a free vehicle checkup was provided at Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh.

“Our collaboration with Maruti Suzuki Insurance Broking reflects our commitment towards insurance inclusion by creating insurance awareness and accessibility in Andhra Pradesh,” said Universal Sompo General Insurance.

The campaign includes key initiatives such as free vehicle checkups, identifying and ensuring uninsured vehicles, educating the public about the benefits of property insurance and encouraging them to buy an on-the-spot insurance policy.

The company issued a policy for a few uninsured vehicles while dwelling on the awareness day.

Universal Sompo’s multifaceted approach to insurance awareness includes educational workshops and community outreach programs, engaging with stakeholders to emphasise the importance of insurance planning and risk mitigation.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Universal Sampo General Insurance is a Joint venture of Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Karnataka Bank, Dabur Investments, and Sompo Japan Insurance Inc.