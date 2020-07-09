Unruly behaviour: FinMin asks States to take steps to ensure safety of bankers

Microsoft Surface Pro X: A slim and stylish workmate
This nicely designed laptop-tablet hybrid is for those who want to work on the go and don’t need heavyweight ...
On the heels of several instances of anti-social elements behaving in an unruly manner with bankers coming to light, the Finance Ministry has asked the States to deal with such incidents with a firm hand and take stern action with full force of law.
This must be done to protect the bankers’ and assure the public of secured access to and unhindered availability of banking services, said the Department of Financial Services (DFS) in a letter to the Chief Secretaries of all States.
Delivery of essential services, including banking, is all the more important in the present context of the pandemic, said the DFS.
The States have been asked to appropriately sensitise and instruct District Magistrates and State police to take the necessary measures. It may be recalled that last month a woman employee of Syndicate Bank (now Canara Bank) was attacked by a police constable at its Saroli Branch in Surat, Gujarat.
Following this incident, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had assured that the safety of all members of staff in banks would be given utmost attention.
After this incident, there have been couple of similar attacks of bank employees in other States, prompting the Finance Ministry to now write a letter to all States, sources said.
The DFS has now called for public communication of the State’s resolve and actions to deal firmly with miscreants, stating that this would also help in deterring miscreants and instilling confidence in the public and the banking community.
This nicely designed laptop-tablet hybrid is for those who want to work on the go and don’t need heavyweight ...
Xiaomi’s entry to India’s PC market seems a tad hurried, still the new Mi Notebook manages to satisfy most ...
It’s an old, inexpensive anti-inflammatory drug that can address cough, a key cause of infection spread
The web-connected air conditioner offers impressive connected-living experience at an affordable price
Subscribers need to get in touch with their bank for modalities of paying pending subscriptionTo help ensure ...
₹1109 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1095108011201135 Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Meghmani Organics at current levels. The stock has ...
The fund has delivered healthy returns in boom phases and volatile/sombre markets
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...