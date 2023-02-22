Eligible travellers from G-20 countries will be issued Prepaid Payment Instrument (PPI) wallets linked to Unified Payments Interface (UPI) at Bengaluru, Mumbai, and New Delhi international airports, according to the Reserve Bank of India.

“This facility (to enable all inbound travellers visiting India to make local merchant payments using UPI while they are in India) is made available from today.

Also read: Cross-border digital connectivity between UPI and PayNow of Singapore launched

“To start with, it is available to travellers from G-20 countries, at select international airports,” RBI said in a statement.

Delegates from G20 countries can also avail this facility at various meeting venues.

To begin with, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank and two non-bank PPI issuers, Pine Labs Private Limited, and Transcorp International Limited will issue UPI-linked wallets, RBI said.

Also read: UPI for NRIs: Here’s how it works

Travellers visiting India can now experience the convenience of UPI payments at over five crore merchant outlets across India, which accept QR Code-based UPI payments, it added.