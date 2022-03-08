USD/INR swap auction: RBI accepts bids for $5.135 billion

The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday received bids aggregating $13.565 billion against the notified amount of $5 billion at the two-year US dollar (USD)/ Indian rupee (INR) sell/buy swap auction.

The central bank accepted 86 bids (out of 246 bids it received) aggregating $5.135 billion at the auction, which entails the RBI selling US dollars (thereby sucking out equivalent amount of rupee liquidity) and buying them back from the market participants two years later.

The aforementioned swap auction comes in the backdrop of a three-year USD/INR buy/sell swap auction (aggregating $5.02 billion) conducted on March 26, 2019, maturing on March 28, 2022, and the rupee showing a depreciating bias in view of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on crude oil prices and FII outflows from the domestic financial markets.

In a buy/sell swap, RBI buys dollars and sells them back to market participants after a time period.

The cut-off premium at the sell/ buy auction on Tuesday was 656 paisa. The Weighted Average Premium of accepted bids was 649.71 paisa.

Forex swaps are a part of RBI’s liquidity management tool kit, with USD/INR sell/buy swap sucking out rupee liquidity and USD/INR buy/sell swap injecting rupee liquidity into the banking system.