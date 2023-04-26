UTI Asset Management has announced that its net profit grew 59 per cent to ₹86 crore in the March ended quarter of FY23 against ₹54 crore logged in the same period last year.

The fund house has declared a dividend of ₹22 per share.

Revenue from operations in the March quarter was marginally up at ₹309 crore (₹305 crore), while the overall expenses were down at ₹191 crore (₹208 crore).

Also read: Broker’s Call: UTI Asset Management (Buy)

Assets under management of the fund house was up 15 per cent at ₹15.56-lakh crore (₹13.49 lakh crore).

Portfolio management service accounted for 67 per cent of AUM at ₹10.53-lakh crore followed by MF business and retirement solutions services that added up to 16 per cent and 15 per cent at ₹2.39-lakh crore and ₹2.41-lakh crore.

Inflows through systematic investment plan was up 8 per cent at ₹573 crore (₹531 crore).

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit