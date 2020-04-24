Utility bills, media, NGO donations see sharpspike in online transactions: Razorpay study

A month into the national lockdown, online spends on utility bills, IT and software, media and entertainment, as well as donations to NGOs saw a sharp jump, according to a new report by Razorpay, adding that overall digital payments dropped by 30 per cent in the last 30 days.

In contrast, transactions in logistics, travel, real estate, food and beverage and grocery more than halved as people practised social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“As people stayed indoors, sectors such as utilities (bill payments), IT and software and media and entertainment saw a growth of 73 per cent, 32 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively,” payment gateway Razorpay said on Friday, adding that online donations towards NGOs increased by 180 per cent. The data pertains to transactions between March 24 and April 23 on the Razorpay platform. Meanwhile, transactions in logistics dropped by 96 per cent, while those in the travel sector declined by 87 per cent, real estate by 83 per cent, food and beverage by 68 per cent, and grocery by 54 per cent.

An earlier study by the company had shown that online spends on hospitality sector fell by 12 per cent, while online grocery shopping grew by 9 per cent and government and utility bill payments increased by 30 per cent between mid-February and mid-March.

The latest insights revealed that among the modes of payments, UPI was the most popular and contributed 43 per cent, followed by cards at 39 per cent and netbanking at 10 per cent.

“However, compared to the 30 days before lockdown, transactions via UPI, cards, and netbanking declined by 37 per cent, 30 per cent, and 28 per cent, respectively,” Razorpay said.

Significantly, mobile wallet transactions, particularly in Tier-2 cities, registered a surge in the last 30 days, with transactions through JioMoney increasing by 66 per cent, AmazonPay by 63 per cent, and Paytm by 43 per cent.

PM Cares Fund

Razorpay attributed the spike in mobile wallet transactions to increased contribution to PM Cares Fund and cashback offers.

Harshil Mathur, CEO and Co-founder, Razorpay, said: “A significant drop of 30 per cent in online payments in the last 30 days is something we are seeing for the first time after demonetisation.”

He noted that in the first two weeks of March before lockdown, the overall online spending increased by about 10 per cent, but later saw a dip due to precautionary measures which people started to take by staying indoors.