Utkarsh Small Finance Bank starts operations in Kerala

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited has announced the inauguration of its first branch in Kerala at Kochi. The bank today has 600 branches in 201 districts spread across 18 states and 2 Union Territories.

Govind Singh, MD & CEO, Utkarsh SFBL, said, “the city has numerous factors that contribute towards the growth of commerce and trade, and we are in a position to provide banking and financial services to various categories of business and more.

The bank is in a position to provide an array of financial products and services to its customers, including savings and current accounts, fixed deposits and recurring deposits along with various loan products such as housing loans, business loans and loan against property.

Customers can access banking services through banking outlets, ATM, internet banking, mobile banking, tab banking and call centre. The bank provides a facility to customers for opening a bank account without visiting the branch through the tab-based application assisted model, “Digi On-Boarding”.