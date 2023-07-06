The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed P Vasudevan as Executive Director (ED) with effect from July 3, 2023.

Prior to being promoted as ED, he was the Chief General Manager-in-charge of the Department of Payment and Settlement Systems.

As ED, Vasudevan will look after Department of Currency Management, Corporate Strategy and Budget Department (Areas other than that of Budget & Funds) and Enforcement Department. With his appointment, RBI now has 16 EDs.

Vasudevan has, over a span of nearly three decades in the Reserve Bank, served in supervision of banks and non-banking financial companies, payment and settlement systems and other areas in the Reserve Bank, including a stint as Member of Faculty in Bankers’ Training College. He has worked in the Central Office as well as Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi Regional Offices of the Reserve Bank.