Velocity.in raises $20 million in funding led by Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures

Velocity.in, a Bengaluru-based fintech start-up, has raised $20 million in Series A funding from Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures along with the participation from Presight Capital, Utsav Somani’s iSeed, Maninder Gulati (Oyo), Zac Prince (BlockFi) and Philippe De Mota (Hedosophia).

Combined with the $10 million seed round announced earlier this year, Velocity has raised a total of $30 million in equity till now. In addition, Velocity has also raised multiple debt lines with NBFCs to scale its revenue-based financing platform.

Launched in early 2020, Velocity offers revenue-based financing to e-commerce businesses as an alternative to venture capital and traditional bank debt. Within the span of 1.5 years, over 1,500 D2C and e-commerce businesses have signed up for Velocity’s revenue-based financing. The fintech player claims to have over ₹1,200 crore fundable revenues connected to its platform and has processed 250+ investments across 175 companies. With the new capital, the start-up aims to deploy over ₹1,000 crore towards 1,000+ e-commerce businesses.

Commenting on the fundraise, Abhiroop Medhekar, co-founder and CEO of Velocity, said, “Our vision is to build the future of business financing in India. Valar’s investment in our Series A has reaffirmed the firm’s belief in Velocity. We are keen to use this funding to build multiple world class products for thousands of new-age businesses.”

Andrew McCormack of Valar Ventures, said: “Since our last investment, Velocity has grown 10x and secured the lead position in this fast-growing market. Despite this exponential growth, their portfolio quality remains strong. We were impressed by their strong customer orientation, tech-product DNA, and ambitious growth plans.”

Velocity leverages digital data to evaluate an application across 50+ parameters and extend up to ₹3 crore of finance within five days. The repayments happen flexibly as a share of the company’s online revenues. Velocity does not take any collateral, personal guarantee or equity dilution and only charges a fixed fee of 4-8 per cent on the deployed capital.

Brands that have historically raised capital through Velocity are said to have grown their revenues by 1.5x within six months of funding and 78 per cent of these brands become repeat customers. Velocity’s portfolio includes companies like PowerGummies, Green Soul, WallMantra, BellaVita, Smoor Chocolates and CrossBeats.