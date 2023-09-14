Mastercard, a global technology company in the payments industry, has announced the appointment of Rajnish Kumar, former Chairman of the State Bank of India (SBI), as the Chairman of Mastercard India.

In this non-executive advisory role, Kumar will guide Mastercard’s South Asia executive leadership team, led by Gautam Aggarwal, Division President for South Asia and Country Corporate Officer, India, in navigating the vibrant domestic payments landscape.

“Mastercard is most pleased to welcome Rajnish Kumar, one of India’s most distinguished banking industry veterans, as our India Chairman. Under Kumar’s invaluable stewardship, Mastercard will seek to further digital payments adoption and acceptance in the market and continue to actively support the government’s Digital India vision in innovative and impactful ways,” said Ari Sarker, President, Asia Pacific, Mastercard.

“Kumar will be keenly involved in augmenting the local leadership team in its efforts to expand our domestic footprint, while bolstering Mastercard’s ongoing commitment to forging strategic partnerships with stakeholders across the payments ecosystem, from banks to fintechs to governments, non-profits, and more”.

Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, Mastercard India, said, “I am keenly looking forward to sharing my knowledge, experience, and expertise with Mastercard as the company becomes an even more deeply embedded player and strategic partner to organisations across the public and private sectors in India.

With its relentless focus on partnering for progress and driving prosperity through inclusive growth, Mastercard has the technologies, capabilities, resources, and heart to contribute greatly to India’s vibrant payments technology landscape.”

Kumar, an accomplished career banker with nearly four decades of lauded service with the SBI, has held a wide range of leadership roles at the SBI and its subsidiaries that saw him manage critical operations across India and internationally in the United Kingdom and Canada.

An early adopter of technology in Indian banking, Kumar spearheaded the development of SBI’s digital platform, YONO. More recently, he concluded a three-year term as SBI Chairman in October 2020.

Widely recognised for his expertise in corporate credit and project finance, Kumar also holds several directorships, including seats on the boards of many prestigious institutions and corporates like HSBC Asia Pacific, L&T, and Brookfield Property Management. He also chairs the Board of BharatPe and Board of Governors of leading management institute MDI, Gurgaon.