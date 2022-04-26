VFS Capital foresees over 200% growth in loan disbursements

VFS Capital Ltd (formerly Village Financial Services) is expecting over 200 per cent growth in disbursements in FY-23 owing to a steady pick-up in demand and improved collections. The Kolkata-based microfinance institution (MFI) is looking to disburse close to ₹2,000 crore during the current fiscal, as compared to ₹500-600 crore in FY-22.

According to Kuldip Maity, MD and CEO, VFS Capital, the company’s loan book is likely to double to ₹1,500 crore during the current financial year, as compared with ₹800-820 crore in FY-22.

“Our disbursements had come down to near zero in 2020 as the Covid-induced lockdown had impacted demand and affected collections. So our focus was on recovery and collections. In 2021-22, the situation improved slightly and we disbursed close to ₹600 crore. This year we are seeing very good demand and we expect to disburse fresh loans to the tune of ₹2,000 crore,” Maity told BusinessLine.

VFS currently caters to more than five lakh women borrowers in 13 states — West Bengal, Tripura, Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Sikkim, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Collection efficiency of most MFIs, including VFS, had been badly impacted due to Covid-induced lockdown in 2020. However, things started improving gradually and VFS saw its collection efficiency inch up to 95-96 per cent as on March 31, 2022. It is hopeful of touching 98-99 per cent during the current fiscal.

“We expect our collection efficiency to bounce back to pre-Covid levels this fiscal,” he said.

Non-MFI loan book

The Reserve Bank of India recently released final guidelines for MFIs, which apply to banks, small finance banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and other entities engaged in the sector.

Regulated entities lending to the microfinance segment will have to ensure that the loans are collateral-free and not linked with a lien on the borrower’s deposit account, repayment obligations are capped, interest rates are not usurious, and there is no pre-payment penalty.

According to Maity, the move marks the beginning of a new era for the microfinance sector as the common regulatory framework would create a level playing field. It will also improve lending in the sector as well as safeguard the interests of borrowers.

The central bank has also relaxed the qualifying assets criteria to 75 per cent from 85 per cent previously. This essentially means that MFIs can have close to 25 per cent of their advances in non-MFI segments, thereby allowing them to diversify their portfolio.

VFS, which currently has close to 4-5 per cent of its total advances in the non-MFI segment, plans to scale it up to around 10 per cent by the end of this fiscal.

“We will primarily focus on MSME [micro, small and medium-sized enterprises] and affordable housing segments to grow our non-MFI loan book,” he said.