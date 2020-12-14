Vi, Bajaj Finance arm inks deal to offer smartphones on EMI

Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), the telecom operator providing services under the brand ‘Vi’, has signed a strategic partnership with Bajaj Finserv Group’s lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance, to offer smartphones under an equated monthly instalment (EMI) scheme.

Under the scheme, the companies will offer EMIs alongwith Vi’s six-month and one-year pre-paid plans. The EMIs will be calculated based on the total billed amount, including the price of the smartphone and the recharge. This will be divided into six to 12 monthly instalments, Vi said in a statement.

“As Covid-19 has fast-tracked digital adoption, a smartphone has become a necessity in today’s digital society. This partnership, with its unique financing solution, enables ease of ownership of a smartphone and the convenience of a worry-free recharge pack; allowing consumers to seamlessly enjoy the benefits of the digital era,” Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer at VIL, said.

As part of the offering, Vi customers choosing the pre-paid recharge with a validity of six months can get unlimited voice along with 1.5 GB data per day at ₹1,197. Similarly, customers selecting 12-month recharge validity, will get 2 GB data per day along with unlimited voice benefits at ₹2,399.

Both plan also offer 100 free SMS and free national roaming, against the recharge at the time of purchasing the device.