Vi, Bajaj Finance arm inks deal to offer smartphones on EMI

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), the telecom operator providing services under the brand ‘Vi’, has signed a strategic partnership with Bajaj Finserv Group’s lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance, to offer smartphones under an equated monthly instalment (EMI) scheme.
Under the scheme, the companies will offer EMIs alongwith Vi’s six-month and one-year pre-paid plans. The EMIs will be calculated based on the total billed amount, including the price of the smartphone and the recharge. This will be divided into six to 12 monthly instalments, Vi said in a statement.
Also read: Nokia, Vi Business partner to enable digital transformation
“As Covid-19 has fast-tracked digital adoption, a smartphone has become a necessity in today’s digital society. This partnership, with its unique financing solution, enables ease of ownership of a smartphone and the convenience of a worry-free recharge pack; allowing consumers to seamlessly enjoy the benefits of the digital era,” Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer at VIL, said.
As part of the offering, Vi customers choosing the pre-paid recharge with a validity of six months can get unlimited voice along with 1.5 GB data per day at ₹1,197. Similarly, customers selecting 12-month recharge validity, will get 2 GB data per day along with unlimited voice benefits at ₹2,399.
Also read: Vodafone’s tariff hike a signalling mechanism for broader tariff hike: Credit Suisse
Both plan also offer 100 free SMS and free national roaming, against the recharge at the time of purchasing the device.
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
Control your emotions — it will pay off
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
You can vote ‘Yes’ and still demand that SEBI or the courts act on the results of investigations
Unsteady financials and stiff competition from much larger players don’t inspire confidence
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
A employee, working remotely since lockdown, can’t unsee the private lives of her colleagues on video calls
“It’s time!” says Muriel, as I get into her car. We’re both wearing masks. “For what?” I ask. “Aren’t we going ...
An ode to a friend who kept relationships and magic alive
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...