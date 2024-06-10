Vinod Jaiswal has been appointed as the Chief General Manager of State Bank of India (SBI), Bengaluru circle.

This region includes the bank’s operations across Karnataka, encompassing over 1,700 branches and offices, and oversees a balance sheet exceeding ₹4,50,000 crore.

Vinod Jaiswal began his career with the bank as a Probationary Officer and served as Deputy General Manager (Business and Operations) in the Kolkata Circle, General Manager (Financial Inclusion and Micro Market), General Manager (Network 1) in the Chennai Circle, and Chief General Manager in the Chandigarh Circle.

(With inputs from bl intern Meghna Barik)

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit