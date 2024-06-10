Vinod Jaiswal has been appointed as the Chief General Manager of State Bank of India (SBI), Bengaluru circle.
This region includes the bank’s operations across Karnataka, encompassing over 1,700 branches and offices, and oversees a balance sheet exceeding ₹4,50,000 crore.
Vinod Jaiswal began his career with the bank as a Probationary Officer and served as Deputy General Manager (Business and Operations) in the Kolkata Circle, General Manager (Financial Inclusion and Micro Market), General Manager (Network 1) in the Chennai Circle, and Chief General Manager in the Chandigarh Circle.
(With inputs from bl intern Meghna Barik)
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.