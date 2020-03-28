Visit the banks only in case of absolute necessity: Indian Banks’ Association tells customers

Shine a light on nurses & midwives
Customers’ visiting bank branches will need to follow certain do’s and don’ts, including using gloves, sanitizers and masks while entering branches, maintain proper distance from branch staff and between each other in the queue.
The “do’s and don’ts”, prescribed by the Indian Banks’ Association, in view of the impact of coronavirus outbreak being felt across the country , has asked customers to avoid touching counters and common places. It requested customers with cough and cold symptoms to avoid physical transactions.
IBA said senior citizens and children may avoid for going to branches. Branches will allow only 5-6 customers to enter the branch at a time. Customers have to carry all documents required for transactions, it said.
While emphasising that about 1,05,988 branches are operational, the Association said: “We will continue providing the banking services to our valued customers. However, we appeal to everyone to visit the branch premises only in case of absolute necessity.”
“Our employees are also facing the same challenges that you all are and so, we are asking for your help too.”
The Association emphasised that most of the services that banks offer are available online.
“Our sincere request to you is, for non-essential services, avail them through the mobile and online banking channels. We are working round-the-clock to ensure all our digital channels are up-to-date and have all the information that you may need during this period. In case you may still need assistance, you can call our branches or use the IVR facility through our Call Centre,” IBA said in a statement.
Banks are providing only four essential activities — cash deposits and withdrawals; clearing of cheques; remittances; and government transactions — from March 27, 2020 at branches. Beside other non-essential services which are available digitally.
