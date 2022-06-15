Vivek Kudva to retire from Franklin Templeton

Vivek Kudva, Head of APAC of Franklin Templeton, will retire on July 28 after 16 years at the firm. A Franklin Templeton spokesperson said when Kudva turned 60 in July 2019, the firm made the decision to extend his employment for three more years, through July 28, 2022, and he is now retiring, pursuant to that plan.

New appointment

Franklin Templeton has appointed Matthew (Matt) Harrison and Tariq Ahmad as Co-Heads of APAC (Asia Pacific) to take over the responsibility of Kudva from August 1.

In their roles, Harrison, currently Managing Director, Australia and Ahmad, currently Head of Asia Distribution, will have joint ownership and accountability of APAC strategy to best serve the firm’s clients and drive growth in the region.

Harrison and Ahmad will report to Adam Spector, EVP–Global Advisory Services, and will jointly develop and execute the overall APAC strategy. Spector said the Asia Pacific region is critical to the growth strategy for Franklin Templeton and industry veterans Harrison and Ahmad will attempt to capture rapid growth opportunities in the backdrop of shifting market dynamics.

Kudva has led the distribution efforts in both APAC and EMEA (Europe, Middle-East and Africa) over his dedicated career at the firm, he added.

Tumultuous stint

Last June, market regulator Sebi had banned Kudva from the market for using non-public information to sell holdings worth about $4 million in Franklin debt funds that were shut down weeks later.

Sebi had directed Kudva and his wife Rupa Kudva to transfer ₹31 crore of redeemed FT units to the escrow account. The regulator also fined them a total of ₹7 crore. However, Securities Appellate Tribunal had reduced the penalty by 50 per cent.

Franklin Templeton India came under the scanner after the fund house abruptly shut its six mutual fund debt schemes in April 2020, citing redemption pressure and this led to multiple legal cases against the fund house.