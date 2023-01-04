The volume of complaints received under the Ombudsman Schemes/ Consumer Education and Protection Cells during 2021-22 increased by 9.39 per cent year-on-year and stood at 4,18,184 against 3,82,292 complaints during 2020-21, according to Annual Report of Ombudsman Schemes, 2021-22, released by the Reserve Bank of India.

Of these, 3,04,496 complaints were handled by the 22 offices of RBI Ombudsman (ORBIOs), including the complaints received under the three erstwhile Ombudsman Schemes till November 11, 2021, per the report.

Since establishment of Centralised Receipt and Processing Center (CRPC) under the RB-IOS (RBI-Integrated Ombudsman Scheme), 2021, of the 1,49,419 complaints handled at the CRPC, 1,43,552 complaints had been disposed as at the end of March 31, 2022.

Digital transactions

Complaints relating to the digital modes of payment and transactions were the highest in number, constituting 42.12 per cent of the total complaints received during the year.

The central bank said the rate of disposal of complaints by RBIOs improved to 97.97 per cent in 2021-22 from 96.59 per cent in 2020-21. Majority (63.63 per cent) of the maintainable complaints were resolved through mutual settlement /conciliation /mediation.

The central bank noted that with the year also marking the launch of Reserve Bank – Integrated Ombudsman Scheme (RB-IOS) on November 12, 2021, the Annual Report of Ombudsman Schemes has covered the activities under the erstwhile Ombudsman Schemes i.e., Banking Ombudsman Scheme, 2006 (BOS), the Ombudsman Scheme for Non-Banking Financial Companies, 2018 (OSNBFC), and the Ombudsman Scheme for Digital Transactions, 2019 up to November 11, 2021, along with the activities under RB-IOS, 2021 since November 12, 2021.