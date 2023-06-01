The $250-million investment by global PE Warburg Pincus in Vistaar will help the MSME-focussed NBFC grow to an AUM of Rs 5,000 crore in 18-24 months. As of March 2023, the AUM stood at Rs 3,150 crore.

The total capital infusion, which concluded on Monday, includes contribution by newly appointed CEO Avijit Saha, who will hold around 1 per cent stake in the NBFC. Warbug Pincus holds around 95 per cent share.

“The capital that we have got now will help us reach an AUM of Rs 5,000 crore. Our goal is to cross the Rs 5,000-crore mark in the next 18-24 months,” Saha told businessline.

“A large chunk of Warbug’s investment is secondary, so all the earlier investors have exited, and the earlier founding leaders will continue as advisors in the business for some time. We are well capitalised, though we might need more funds as we grow,” he added.

Future capital raising could either include Warbug Pincus picking up some more stake in the company or getting in other investors as minority stakeholders.

Saha said Warbug Pincus was looking at an NBFC in the MSME sector given the rapid growth and potential of the sector, whereas the Vistaar Finance founders were looking to step down after running the business for 13 years.

“For them, if Vistaar has to hit the next level, it needs a partner with deep pockets, patience and a long term perspective on the industry; Warbug Pincus is one of the best long-term partners for that,” Saha said.

Vistaar Finance has a strong platform and distribution channel, good product range and branch network and strong leadership team. The company has also built robust processes around collection and products.

The company aims to grow the network to 250 branches by the end of FY24. Currently, around 20 per cent of the company’s business comes through partners, and 80 per cent is direct sourcing.

While the NBFC is not looking at unsecured loans at the moment, it could venture into segments with some flavour of unsecured lending such as invoice financing for rural and semi-urban markets, Saha said.

Going forward, Saha’s focus will be on deepening the NBFC’s presence by going to more geographies and opening more branches in existing areas, diversifying the product range and customer segments, setting up a strong digital platform, and creating intelligent delinquency management to make it more cost effective. It will also look to cross-sell more products to existing customers.

Vistaar Finance operates in 12 states, and has 40,000 customers. Post the transaction, the company’s net-worth stands at Rs 1,210 crore and capital adequacy at 37 per cent.

