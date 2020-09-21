Money & Banking

Was forced to remove UPI cashback to get relisted on Android Play Store: Paytm

Our Bureau. Mumbai | Updated on September 21, 2020 Published on September 21, 2020

Paytm, on Monday, said it was forced to remove the UPI cashback and scratch cards campaign in order to comply with Google’s mandate and get re-listed on the Android Play Store.

“Offering both is legal in India, and cashback was being given following all rules and regulations set by the government,” it said in a statement, adding that it was “arm-twisted” by the search engine major to comply with its biased Play Store policies that are meant to artificially create Google’s market dominance.

After getting temporarily de-listed, Paytm app was restored on the Play Store in a few hours, it further said.

“During this period it was only not able to acquire new users, however, the app was fully operational and all its services were available to its users,” it said.

Google’s policies arbitrary, above the laws of country, says Paytm
 

The two companies have been at loggerheads since September 18 when Paytm was ousted from the Play Store for a few hours for what Google termed as “repeated policy violations”.

Published on September 21, 2020
