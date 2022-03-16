We are in a reasonably good place to handle Russia-Ukraine crisis: MD and CEO of Crisil

“The current geopolitical situation has prolonged uncertainities,” said Amish Mehta, Managing Director and CEO, Crisil, but he believes that India is at a good place to handle the current Russia-Ukraine crisis and emerge stronger as a country and an economy.

The pace of vaccination, the health of people, strong forex reserves, resilient exchange rates, healthy current account deficit and robust exports, along with a return to normalcy, are positive signs, he said in an interview with BusinessLine. However, the Budget math may have to be recalibrated if oil prices remain high. Excerpts:

The geopolitical situation has changed since the Budget was announced in February. Crisil has retained the growth forecast at 7.8 per cent for 2022-23 but what are your views?

With the current geopolitical situation and crude above $100 per barrel, the dynamics are very different. If it remains high for a sustained period, there’s an impact on oil companies. Alternatively, if the government passes it to the customer through a hike, it will have an impact on inflation. The government might have to finance some of it through excise duty cuts, which means the fiscal deficit numbers also might undergo a change.

Alternately, it could divert some money from other expenditure plans such as infra projects or capex. Clearly, there is a change which will have to happen in some form and shape. There will be some impact either on the deficit or there has to be higher inflation. I don’t think the current situation where the oil companies are bearing the brunt is sustainable over a longer period. As an economy, we are in a reasonably good place to handle the crisis. But if it gets prolonged, the impact could start hurting.

The Budget is betting on infra investments to lead to economic revival. Do you think it’s a good enough plan to drive the recovery?

I think the government has done well on the infrastructure front. Already, highways are a big success story. Then the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) gives a good heads-up on what can be expected. The asset monetisation plan for various operational infrastructure segments should lead to a good amount of funds being raised for further spending. Public sector capex is ticking well, such as for minor airports, and the opening up of ports and waterways.

The PLI scheme is a very effective way to revive private sector capex. The salutary undercurrent here is that the government is looking at structural changes to improve the enabling environment. There are long-term benefits to be had from it. The Budget announcement for giving ₹1 lakh crore to States will also be a booster, because a lot of the infrastructure development is funded and executed at the State level. Infrastructure investments will be one of the major engines of growth and recovery next fiscal. Relentless execution is the clarion call now.

Are banks willing to fund infrastructure projects given the problems in the past?

The government is creating a structure whereby banks can lend. It is also making an enabling ecosystem overall for infrastructure financing - for instance, the InvITs structure has been created, NaBFID is coming into being. This will enable banks to play a prominent but selective role; they have also strengthened their underwriting policies following the challenges of the past. A lot of funding is happening in sectors like roads and renewables. Banks are looking at these segments, especially projects around green energy and electric vehicles.

Private consumption is seen as the weak link and with inflation likely to rise, will it remain muted?

A number of sectors such as manufacturing, exports, are doing well. Most large corporates are doing well, which means employee salaries will continue to do well. This would lead to higher spending power. The challenge is the set of people who got impacted because the services sector and contact based services got impacted. Demand in those segments is likely to take time to revise. But otherwise, our expectation is that with things getting back to normal, demand will come back. It is just a question of time.

What is your view on corporate profitability?

Corporate profitability is actually likely to be impacted for a different reason – inflation due to elevated global commodity prices. A lot of corporates have already taken pricing action and their ability to pass incremental pricing action is limited. I think that might impact margins of corporates over the already high margins of the last two years. Crisil has said the impact will be between 50 and 100 basis points over the current year.

What is your view on the banking and NBFC sector? Do you see credit growth taking off now?

Banking sector is in a more resilient place today compared to recent years. We are seeing NBFCs turn around with strengthening of their balance sheets – by enhancing liquidity, provisioning cover and capitalisation. NBFCs with good parentage, strong business models are likely to grow. NPAs may rise in some asset classes - largely SME loans as they come out of restructuring but overall NPAs should come down having seen an uptick last quarter due to revised RBI norms. Banking and NBFCs are in a good place to enable credit growth. Credit demand should grow as the investment cycle picks up. That will be augmented by working capital demand as well.