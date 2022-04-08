We are watchful of the emerging trends, says RBI chief

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, on Friday, emphasised on seven key takeaways from the first monetary policy review of FY23, including shift in sequence of priorities, putting inflation before growth, and continued accommodative while focussing on withdrawal of accommodation, among others.

In a media interaction, the Governor observed that caught in the cross-current of multiple headwinds, emanating from geopolitical tensions, the RBI’s approach needs to be cautious but proactive in mitigating the adverse impact on India’s growth, inflation and financial conditions.

Excerpts from the media interaction of RBI top brass, including Deputy Governors MK Jain, MD Patra, M Rajeshwar Rao and T Rabi Sankar:

Why withdrawal of accommodation now?

Patra: We had taken the policy repo rate to an all time low of 4 per cent. If you adjust it for the target (inflation) then the real policy rate was zero. Now that was ultra-accommodation. Now that the situation is changing, and inflation particularly is at risk, we want to withdraw the ultra-accommodation. But we still have scope to remain accommodative. We chose to introduce SDF (Standing Deposit Facility) from a position of strength. To give you an example, now we are absorbing liquidity because of Government spend and Government is in Ways and Means. That is the magnitude of the shift. So, as you can see, it was opportune to introduce it now. Going forward, it prepares us for both sides of the situation. One, as you are seeing right now, we are absorbing huge amount of liquidity. Suppose the situation changes and the war ceases and India becomes preferred habitat for capital flows as it was in the year before, this enormously increases the ability of RBI to sterilise the inflows and keep monetary expansion in check.

Does the monetary policy become neutral only when the liquidity becomes neutral? You are perilously close to crossing 6 per cent inflation for three quarters in a row?

Das: We are watchful…The situation is dynamic and fast changing and all our actions will be tailored accordingly. And all instruments are on the table. So, we are watchful of the emerging trends -- how the war progresses, how the commodity and crude oil prices behave in the coming months and accordingly whatever actions are warranted, we will take them at the appropriate time. I think, the broad thrust of the monetary policy and the statement is sufficiently clear. So, the RBI will act and act as per the emerging situation

What is the utility of the fixed rate reverse repo? Does it not lend itself to more volatility, particularly in the short term markets?

Patra: The fixed rate reverse repo is there because as the RBI stated policy is there is no instrument which is off the table. But we have specified it is not an everyday tool for liquidity management.It is there for purposes which we will decide from time to time. Liquidity management will specifically be there for LAF. LAF has three rates -- MSF, SDF and the repo. Repo should be at the centre. We are getting back to there…..

What was the reason for not using the reverse repo? Is it because it goes against the accommodative stance or is it because it is collateralised?

Das: SDF gives us greater flexibility in implementing the monetary policy objectives. It is uncollaterised and we are not constrained by the stock of liquidity for various liquidity management operations. It gives that much more flexibility to the Reserve Bank. I had said in my statement, it is thereby also an instrument for financial stability. It enables us to promote and strengthen financial stability. Reverse repo remains at 3.35 per cent. As explained by the DG, when we see a need for it and if such a situation warrants we will probably at that time activate it.