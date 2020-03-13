We are well capitalised and asset quality is ‘healthy’: Federal Bank

HK brothers take on Tesla with $195,000 e-supercar
In a Chinese electric-vehicle market packed with big hitters like Tesla Inc, two brothers from Hong Kong are ...
Amid concerns triggered by the YES Bank crisis, Federal Bank said on Friday that its asset quality is healthy and that capital adequacy is much above the regulatory requirement.
“To reiterate the bank’s strengths, Federal Bank now has a CRAR (capital adequacy ratio) of 14.14 per cent (FY19), which is higher than the regulatory minimum of 9 per cent.
“As on December 31, 2019, the total CRAR of the bank was 13.64 per cent, with Tier 1 capital being at 12.62 per cent, and this indicates a strong position on capital,” the bank said in a statement.
Also, the gross NPA (non-performing asset) ratio is 2.92 per cent against the industrial average of 9.1 per cent.
Stress book to average assets of Federal Bank has come down from 1.96 per cent in third quarter of FY19 to 1.59 per cent in the same quarter this fiscal. “These figures show that the asset quality of the bank is safe and healthy. Federal Bank’s deposits have been growing at a healthy rate of 14 per cent year-on-year (December 2019 versus December 2018),” it added.
The lender also said that nearly 90 per cent of the bank’s deposits are granular. “This means, the percentage of deposits, which are of value ₹2 crore or below in our base, is close to 90 per cent. This reduces the risk of dependency on high-value deposits for the bank,” it said.
The lender also said that its shareholder base is very widely held with no promoter groups holding shares.
“The history of Federal Bank dates back to the pre-independence era. Federal Bank is an extremely well-capitalised private bank with a strong financial base and a legacy close to nine decades with a customer base of 10 million,” it said.
In a Chinese electric-vehicle market packed with big hitters like Tesla Inc, two brothers from Hong Kong are ...
Hyundai Motor Group’s V-P explains why the brand will stay differentiated from Hyundai in India
Will launch ‘India strategic new model’ in 2021
Seeing it take shape at the Chennai plant is an experience in itself
In the stock markets, the circuit breaker halts trading in all equity and equity derivative markets nationwide ...
Nifty 50 March Futures (9,625)The US market collapsed yesterday as the benchmark indices S&P 500 and Dow ...
Many factors - pricing mechanism, currency movements and taxes - queer the pitch
Relaxation of norms by RBI has helped, among other factors
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...