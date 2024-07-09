Our growth strategy involves four channels: agency, bancassurance, corporate, and digital. We are a very large player in the agency business, which will continue to muscle its way through. We are adding almost 100,000 new agents every year to our franchise. We already have 700,000 agents and we want to get to 1 million agents in the next two years’ time. This will help us increase the productivity to keep gaining market share. On the bank assurance side, we are growing very fast as most of the large public sector banks are already signed up with us. Many of the large NBFCs and HFCs are also with us. We are focusing on SMEs for corporate growth, with a dedicated team driving this effort. On the digital side, we probably have more than 50 per cent market share in the direct-to-customer space. Also, we have partnerships with players like Policy Bazaar. Star Health is one of the most searched websites. So, we get substantial organic traffic and our 2,000-odd tele-callers to follow up on the enquiries. These four growth engines will drive us from ₹15,000 crore plus to ₹30,000 crore in the next four years.