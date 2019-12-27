We want to be the risk concierge for large, complex risks: Willis Towers Watson head

The Chinese juggernaut is beginning to roll in India
Companies such as Great Wall Motors and Changan are queuing up to woo buyers here
Willis Towers Watson, a global advisory, broking and solutions company, wants to be the preferred “risk concierge” in India for all large and complex risks, a top official of the Indian unit said.
“We have got the technologies, the platforms and proprietary methodologies to do this. One of the new platforms — Connected Risk Intelligence — was soft-launched here recently,” Rohit Jain, the head of Willis Towers Watson in India told BusinessLine.
Willis Towers Watson is now working with a few top-notch private sector banks in India to design a risk strategy for them from the operational risk perspective. It is using its proprietary methodology CRI, which is based on hardcore actuarial algorithms, for this purpose, he said. With the help of CRI, companies can have absolute certainty that their risk strategy is exactly right for their business; that their risk exposure is at the optimal level; and that they are paying precisely what they should to protect themselves, according to Jain.
The advantages could be to reduce spend, reduce risk to release risk capital for deployment elsewhere in the business, or an optimal blend of both. Willis Towers Watson, with roots dating to 1828, has more than 45,000 employees in140 countries and markets, and is the largest employer of actuaries in the world. In India, Willis Towers Watson has 600 employees in broking and consulting units. Jain said that ‘risk’ has now become a board-level issue in India and noted that as a “risk concierge”, Willis Towers Watson could decode the entire journey of risk, from inception to the end, including handholding the client. “People talk of risk only as risk transfer, which is insurance. It starts much before that — assess, protect and recover. We want to focus on the recovery as well,” added Jain.
Willis Towers Watson also sees itself emerging as one of the “principal drivers” of InsurTech in India with the help of partnerships with Plug and Play and CB Insights. “With the rise of digital ecosystems and shifting customer needs, we are gearing up to play an integral part in insurtech. We are also working with several start-ups and seeing how we can fit into the regulator’s sandbox,” said Jain.
Jain said that he foresees a sizeable advocacy play for Willis Towers Watson in disaster risk management landscape. Already, initial steps have been initiated in interacting with various stakeholders across various forums, he said.
Jain also said that the Willis Towers Watson India Broking — a joint venture in which Willis Towers has a 49 per cent stake — is open to taking the inorganic route for growth.
He also indicated that Willis Towers Watson may also be open to raising its holding in the venture to 100 per cent now that the government policy allows 100 per cent FDI in insurance intermediaries (like insurance broking). “Willis Towers Watson is keen to explore opportunities for 100 per cent ownership pursuant to FDI relaxation; we will initiate discussions at appropriate time,” he said.
The inorganic strategy piece may gather steam once Willis Towers Watson gets 100 per cent holding in the Indian broking unit, Jain added.
“For us, insurance broking is the fastest-growing vertical. Opportunity is maximum in insurance broking. The compounded annual growth rate in the last two years has been 20 per cent. We need to beat the industry on a sustained basis. So, we should be growing at beyond 20 per cent. I think we are well equipped to do this and the huge scope the market is giving us to bring differentiated offerings,” he said.
Companies such as Great Wall Motors and Changan are queuing up to woo buyers here
Geopolitical tensions, tech disruptions to intensify in the new decade
The new decade is all about partnerships
The ZS EV promises a range of 340 km and a balanced performance. Will buyers plug into this newbie?
A glut of savings provides the technical backdrop for this outlook
Pledging of MF units is cheaper than a personal loan. Read on to know the criteria
After serving a company for more than 20 years, I had to surrender shares I got as ESOP, on my resignation ...
Investors with a contrarian view can buy the stock of Bharat Dynamics at current levels. After recording a ...
The resilience of the Iranian woman keeps her visible and engaged in public spaces, despite many restrictions
A recent Unesco distinction raises a toast to a city that prides itself for its history of culinary riches
This week we look back at 2019. BLink’s year-end quiz!The year gone by1 In August, which 22-year-old Indian ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...