We will arrest the fall in market share: LIC Chairperson

Amidst week global sentiments, the initial public offering of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) tested the Indian markets and investors, who were up to it, said LIC Chairperson MR Kumar.

In an interaction with media post the listing ceremony on Tuesday, he said the insurer is confident about retaining and regaining its market share. He also shared LIC’s business expansion plans. Edited excerpts:

The share got listed at a discount. Your thoughts:

Markets are jittery and we were not expecting a big listing. But it will pick up as we go along. And I’m sure a lot of people, especially policyholders, who have missed out on the allotment will pick up the shares. I don’t see any reason why it should be tepid for too long.

Participation by foreign institutional investors in the IPO was very low. Was it a concern?

The low participation was due to the global market sentiment. The LIC IPO has tested Indian market and Indian investors. But they were up to it. Without FIIs, would any other IPO have managed this? The six-time subscription from policyholders made a huge difference.

As a listed entity, how prepared are you for disclosures and quarterly results?

We are quite prepared. We have also recruited people from the market. We have a CFO from the market and head of investor relations from the market. We have the systems in place and we have good IT infrastructure. So, we have no issues in giving disclosures. In fact, we are told that our RHP was one the best documents in terms of disclosures.

How frequently will the embedded value be published?

The regulator expects half-yearly and that is what the industry is doing. Since we listed in May, the first one will be in June.

What is the plan for scaling up the business post listing and new products?

We have already introduced a couple of non-par, protection and guaranteed products. They have picked up well in the previous quarter. Going forward, we have plans to increase the sales of our existing products. Also, we have some new products in the offing.

LIC has been losing market share. Do you see it getting arrested at some time?

Market share is a question of growth. LIC’s base is quite huge. So even if I grow slightly slower and lose market share, it doesn’t really matter as long as I’m growing fast. We still have 63 per cent market share. I don’t see any reason why we can’t get it back but even if we stay there, if I get good growth that will be very useful.

We have also gained market share in the months of February and March. It’s not a one way story. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the last two years were little difficult. Maybe, we lost more there because of the inability of the agency force to reach out to customers. We have arrested the trend by giving them an app. Going forward, we will be able to further arrest this and probably, it will settle at about 63 per cent where we are today and we won’t lose more. To me, policy holders, investors and shareholders will be looking at how fast the company is growing. They are not really bothered about the market share. Basically, it’s growth that is going to be the focal point.

April was a good month in terms of sales. Do you expect it to continue?

The base was very low. If we can ensure the same growth trajectory for the first quarter of the year, it will be a great year.

How well is LIC prepared to take on digital capabilities in the insurance segment?

We have good infrastructure. We are building on the digital part as well. We have a digital marketing channel. We are going to tap into the bancassurance segment. We have the highest number of bank outlets at more than 60,000. That’s something we are not really tapped. Banks find it easier to sell non-participating policies like ULIPs. Once we start doing that, we will show good growth.

Have you spoken to any large banks for such partnerships?

As of now, we haven’t. The tie ups we have already have to be utilised. We have meetings with them going forward and we will try to find out whether we can have separate digital platforms with each of them. We are looking for a Chief Digital Officer.

Has the issue with IDBI Bank been settled now on how much equity you can hold?

The Reserve Bank of India and the insurance regulator have already given us a six-year and 12-year time period, respectively. We are still within that time limit. There is no hurry as such. It is a call for the government to take in terms of disinvestment of IDBI Bank.

There are questions on indirect pressure from government for investments. Your views?

We invest in government and non-government companies. We take a call. Some of the PSU stocks are good for holding. They are very good dividend paying stocks. DIPAM or the government is not asking us to do…they say you take a call. If it’s good and we find some merit in it for three to five years, we go for it.

Will there be a FPO this year?

No, I don’t think so. DIPAM Secretary has already said it will not be for one year. There is no timeline to reach the five per cent stake dilution.

What will be the role of the agency channel?

We are strong on agency channel. We will not give it up. A lot of new agents, especially younger people, are coming in. As much as 42 per cent of our agency force consists of millennials. They see the potential of insurance market in India and want to make a career for themselves. That is something we will focus on. But at the same time we are not going to let up on the digital, bancassurance and other channels that are available. The tie up with Policybazaar is going well. Going forward, we will ramp it up as well.